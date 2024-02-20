V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 458 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 222,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,504,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 53.4% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $551.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $579.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

