V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.82. 73,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,277. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day moving average is $84.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

