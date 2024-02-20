V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $152.70 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.92 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.10.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

