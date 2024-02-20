Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $16,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

Vail Resorts stock opened at $225.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.04.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.40) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

