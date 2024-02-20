Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Stake Boosted by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 289.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,393 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Valaris worth $27,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Valaris by 13.0% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 255,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,336 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Valaris by 11.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,704,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,792,000 after purchasing an additional 172,780 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the third quarter valued at about $570,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valaris by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 68.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 130,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 52,739 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

VAL traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.22. 115,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $54.13 and a one year high of $78.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.50.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

