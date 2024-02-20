ValiRx (LON:VAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.40

Shares of ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.45 ($0.06), with a volume of 442103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.58 ($0.06).

ValiRx Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of £5.89 million, a P/E ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.61.

About ValiRx

(Get Free Report)

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.