VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Position Lifted by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $21,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.93. The stock had a trading volume of 884,533 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

