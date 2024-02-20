VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $160,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,198,000 after buying an additional 970,943 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,688,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,526,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $116.39 and a twelve month high of $207.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.04.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.