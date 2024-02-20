Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 14.6% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,293,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,734,567. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

