Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.55

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.55 and last traded at $73.44, with a volume of 18937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.98.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

