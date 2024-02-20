Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $73.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.12.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

