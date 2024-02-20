Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lowered by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $88,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $107.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $154.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

