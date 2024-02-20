VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 35,994 shares.The stock last traded at $22.75 and had previously closed at $23.90.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 37.89% and a return on equity of 102.03%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VEON by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62,633 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

