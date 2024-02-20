VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 35,994 shares.The stock last traded at $22.75 and had previously closed at $23.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on VEON
VEON Stock Performance
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 37.89% and a return on equity of 102.03%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VEON by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62,633 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VEON
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.