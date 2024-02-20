Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veralto

Veralto Trading Down 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Veralto by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of VLTO opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. Veralto has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides technology solutions that monitor, enhance, and protect resources worldwide. Its technologies address challenges across regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company core offerings include water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color.

