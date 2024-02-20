Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Shares Bought by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.25% of Verde Clean Fuels worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $642,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the second quarter worth $526,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Verde Clean Fuels alerts:

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGAS traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. 42,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,910. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

Verde Clean Fuels Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verde Clean Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.