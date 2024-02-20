Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.09

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.09 and last traded at $49.84, with a volume of 282501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.70 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,397. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 718.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 174.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

