Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,082 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Verisk Analytics worth $92,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.64. The company had a trading volume of 111,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,657. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $251.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.72 and its 200 day moving average is $238.82.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

