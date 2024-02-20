Vertcoin (VTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $14,805.28

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.82 million and $14,805.28 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,072.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.00 or 0.00509084 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00134038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00051141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.73 or 0.00234426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00145317 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00028293 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,770,447 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

