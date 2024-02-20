Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,943,184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 208,238 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.0% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $1,023,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,195 shares of company stock valued at $7,636,550 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $420.13. 283,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.34 and its 200 day moving average is $377.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.