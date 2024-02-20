Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 9,632.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,839 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 30.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 20.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Vertiv Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:VRT traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.46. 1,740,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $65.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.