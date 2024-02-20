VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Hits $1.07 on Top Exchanges

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00002069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $80.88 million and approximately $7,065.15 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,539,317 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,533,770.10536985. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.06497192 USD and is down -7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $6,095.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

