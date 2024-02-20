Vimeo (VMEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of VMEO opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.07 million, a P/E ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 1.99. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vimeo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,220,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vimeo by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,298 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vimeo by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,656 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vimeo by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vimeo by 26.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,508 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

