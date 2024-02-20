Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 1,444 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,355,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,458. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $462.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.09. The company has a market capitalization of $364.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

