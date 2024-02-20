Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $8.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $500.56. 405,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,798. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.73. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $343.39 and a 12-month high of $523.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

