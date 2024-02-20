Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,248. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

