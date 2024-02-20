Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $12.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.55. 1,300,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,535. The company has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $154.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.20 and a 200-day moving average of $143.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

