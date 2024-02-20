Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $36.88 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,085,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $36,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $37.28. 1,833,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,049. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $37.45.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

