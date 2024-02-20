Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.10. 250,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,450. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

