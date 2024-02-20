Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $6.45 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $1,752,690. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.0 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,661,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,333. The company has a market cap of $168.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.