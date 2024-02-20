Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $9.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.59. 185,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,815. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $146.63. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

