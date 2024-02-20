Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.83 on Tuesday, hitting $328.41. 643,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,356. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $338.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.33. The company has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

