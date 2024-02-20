Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

DFAT stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $51.05. 131,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,029. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.98.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

