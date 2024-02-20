Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 3,904 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.5% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,983,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924,553 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.24. 9,571,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,776,205. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $196.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

