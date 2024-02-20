Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 971 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,810 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.38. 858,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,286. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

