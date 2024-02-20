Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.14 and last traded at $34.78. 824,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 413,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 4,205.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 89.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

