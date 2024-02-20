Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.91

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.91 and last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 429437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Vistra by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 2.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

