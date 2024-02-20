Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.00

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.00 and last traded at C$5.73, with a volume of 43469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Vitalhub from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cormark upped their price target on Vitalhub from C$5.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VHI

Vitalhub Trading Down 1.7 %

About Vitalhub

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.