Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Up 3.6%

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 663,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,280,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $147,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 23,586,395 shares of company stock valued at $147,180,451 in the last 90 days. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Vivid Seats by 291.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

