VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VZIO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

VIZIO Trading Up 16.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of VZIO traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 28,706,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,887. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 381.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VIZIO by 88.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

