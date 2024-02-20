Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNO. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VNO

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $376,294,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,326,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after buying an additional 4,723,170 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,128,000 after buying an additional 2,486,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,852,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VNO stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 521.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.