Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Increased to $269.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $236.00 to $269.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.62.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.8 %

VMC traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.45. 197,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.40. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $260.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,249,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,461,835,000 after purchasing an additional 105,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,312,440,000 after purchasing an additional 139,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,996,000 after purchasing an additional 123,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,410,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,308,000 after purchasing an additional 66,634 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.