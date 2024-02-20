Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $300.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.92.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.04. 131,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,380. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $260.81. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.40.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

