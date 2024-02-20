W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WPC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.17. 301,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $83.75.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 151,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

