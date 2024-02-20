Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2075 per share by the retailer on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Walmart has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walmart to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of WMT opened at $178.41 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $178.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $480.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.76.

Shares of Walmart are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,013,161 shares of company stock worth $786,534,699. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.97.

View Our Latest Report on WMT

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.