Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.700-7.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $661.9 billion-$668.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.8 billion. Walmart also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.70-7.12 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Europe increased their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.97.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $170.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.76. The firm has a market cap of $458.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Shares of Walmart are scheduled to split on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $1,559,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,565,756.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,013,161 shares of company stock valued at $786,534,699 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,876 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in Walmart by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

