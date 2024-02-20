Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $21,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 5.4% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 16.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 168.4% in the third quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:WSO traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $376.41. 53,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,839. The company’s 50 day moving average is $406.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.02. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.05 and a twelve month high of $433.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

