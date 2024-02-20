Wedbush Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $200.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coinbase Global from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.86.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $180.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 667.81 and a beta of 3.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,331,507 shares of company stock worth $185,594,063. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 59,216 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,394,000 after buying an additional 118,670 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $22,873,000 after buying an additional 61,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

