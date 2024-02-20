Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $140.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.33.

Shares of GPC opened at $142.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Genuine Parts by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

