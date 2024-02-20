Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deere & Company (DE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deere & Company (NYSE: DE):

2/20/2024 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $381.00 to $387.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $445.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $425.00 to $401.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $450.00 to $435.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $435.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Deere & Company is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Deere & Company had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Melius Research.

1/8/2024 – Deere & Company was downgraded by analysts at Melius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

DE stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.91. 1,280,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,552. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

