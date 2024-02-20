Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target to $56.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NYSE SON traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.92. 149,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,160. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

